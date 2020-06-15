Simmons Bank Purchases 3,161 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Simmons Bank raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,866 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,161 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 46,081 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 14,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,039 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 8,891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. 34.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EPD traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.95. The stock had a trading volume of 47,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,838,520. The company has a market cap of $41.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.18. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard H. Bachmann acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $184,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,631,048 shares in the company, valued at $20,012,958.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aj Teague acquired 8,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.42 per share, with a total value of $107,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,943,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,079,850.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on EPD. Wolfe Research downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.62.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

