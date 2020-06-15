Simmons Bank Makes New Investment in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Simmons Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth $456,140,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 291.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 485,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $240,025,000 after purchasing an additional 361,140 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1,708.5% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 309,967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $142,436,000 after purchasing an additional 292,828 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 20.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,458,755 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $670,328,000 after purchasing an additional 248,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 380.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 296,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $172,771,000 after purchasing an additional 234,396 shares during the period. 76.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

In other news, COO David B. Sewell sold 5,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.13, for a total transaction of $3,285,139.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,052,933. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.70, for a total transaction of $499,944.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,517 shares of company stock valued at $8,339,284 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded down $0.86 on Monday, hitting $546.76. The company had a trading volume of 8,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,190. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The company has a market cap of $49.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.23. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 52-week low of $325.43 and a 52-week high of $603.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $556.85 and a 200 day moving average of $546.78.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 53.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 19.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SHW shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $583.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $574.39.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.