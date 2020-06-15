Simmons Bank Invests $342,000 in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB)

Simmons Bank acquired a new stake in shares of H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in H & R Block by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 732,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,311,000 after purchasing an additional 67,400 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of H & R Block by 53.4% in the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 231,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 80,595 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. lifted its position in H & R Block by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 103,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 5,663 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of H & R Block by 566.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,554,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of H & R Block by 23.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 520,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,329,000 after acquiring an additional 99,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Get H & R Block alerts:

HRB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on H & R Block in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of H & R Block from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of H & R Block in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of H & R Block from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of H & R Block stock traded down $0.55 on Monday, reaching $17.32. The stock had a trading volume of 71,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,493,960. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.82. H & R Block Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.29 and a fifty-two week high of $29.62.

H & R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

See Also: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB).

Receive News & Ratings for H & R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.