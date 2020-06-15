Simmons Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Simmons Bank boosted its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 50.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,967 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of K. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kellogg by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 10,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Kellogg by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Kellogg by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

K has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Kellogg from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Kellogg from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on Kellogg from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kellogg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.88.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total transaction of $5,809,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,264,000. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Kellogg stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $63.80. The stock had a trading volume of 564,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,200,390. The firm has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.57. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $52.66 and a 12 month high of $71.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.34 and its 200 day moving average is $65.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kellogg will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

