Simmons Bank Has $86,000 Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Simmons Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,525 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 14,029.6% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 189.3% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,445 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

In other Halliburton news, Director Murry Gerber acquired 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.68 per share, for a total transaction of $3,038,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 574,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,989,949.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HAL shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Halliburton from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.43.

HAL traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,967,328. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $25.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 2.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.24 and its 200-day moving average is $16.15.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 10.60% and a positive return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.