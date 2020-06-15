Simmons Bank Has $377,000 Stock Position in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Simmons Bank lessened its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 8.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Metlife were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Metlife during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Capital International Sarl bought a new stake in shares of Metlife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Metlife during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in Metlife during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank raised its holdings in Metlife by 318.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MET traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.73. 102,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,561,080. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.12. The stock has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.89, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Metlife Inc has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $53.28.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. Metlife had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Metlife’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Metlife Inc will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This is an increase from Metlife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.11%.

MET has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Metlife from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Metlife from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Metlife from $59.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Metlife from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.38.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

