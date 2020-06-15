Simmons Bank Has $324,000 Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Simmons Bank trimmed its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 60.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,589 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,542 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1,025.7% in the first quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 13,950 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 204,700 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $18,460,000 after buying an additional 91,600 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Medtronic by 21.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,469,089 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $223,144,000 after purchasing an additional 427,805 shares during the period. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,006 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $195,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $128.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.53.

MDT traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $91.02. 112,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,585,525. The stock has a market cap of $124.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.68. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $122.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). Medtronic had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

