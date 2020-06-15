Simmons Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Simmons Bank raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $135,947,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 51.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,890,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,307,000 after buying an additional 645,729 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $52,463,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter worth about $48,136,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,505,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $616,887,000 after acquiring an additional 358,193 shares during the period. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 1,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total transaction of $105,752.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,311.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Julie R. Taylor sold 10,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.06, for a total value of $1,331,535.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,457 shares in the company, valued at $2,537,895.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,940 shares of company stock worth $18,898,829 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BR shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.67.

NYSE BR traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $120.97. 6,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,960. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.90 and a 52 week high of $136.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.71. The stock has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26 and a beta of 0.90.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 46.99% and a net margin of 9.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

