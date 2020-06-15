Simmons Bank Decreases Position in Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Simmons Bank lessened its position in Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,018 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Home Bancshares were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Home Bancshares by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,745,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,889,000 after purchasing an additional 29,523 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,325,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,883,000 after purchasing an additional 147,772 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,212,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,493,000 after purchasing an additional 260,022 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Home Bancshares by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,368,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,897,000 after purchasing an additional 35,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Home Bancshares by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,169,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,995,000 after purchasing an additional 29,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

HOMB traded down $0.73 on Monday, reaching $14.11. 22,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.50. Home Bancshares Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $21.04.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Home Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 27.02%. The firm had revenue of $162.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Home Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 127.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Home Bancshares Inc will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. Home Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.06%.

HOMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Home Bancshares from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Home Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

