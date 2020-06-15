Simmons Bank Cuts Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Simmons Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 959 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MCO. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 42.4% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCO traded down $4.20 on Monday, reaching $262.78. 7,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 876,503. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $164.19 and a fifty-two week high of $287.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $50.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $257.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.52.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 235.22% and a net margin of 30.88%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.02%.

In other news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.71, for a total transaction of $2,105,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,867,478.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $9,532,632.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,151 shares in the company, valued at $63,577,029.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,652 shares of company stock valued at $22,786,983 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.00.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

