Simmons Bank Buys 441 Shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Simmons Bank lifted its position in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 31.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Hershey were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Hershey by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 51,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hershey by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,467,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, CLS Investments LLC bought a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 52.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total transaction of $49,402.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,089.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.20, for a total value of $214,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,121 shares in the company, valued at $24,361,327.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HSY traded down $1.42 on Monday, hitting $127.69. 13,096 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,407,906. Hershey Co has a one year low of $109.88 and a one year high of $162.20. The company has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.08). Hershey had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 71.52%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Hershey Co will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.773 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.46%.

HSY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hershey from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Hershey from $152.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Hershey from $155.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Hershey from $155.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Hershey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.63.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

