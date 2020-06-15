Simmons Bank Acquires Shares of 44,718 Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Simmons Bank purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 44,718 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 421.7% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HBAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Stephens upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Nomura Securities decreased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.95.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.70. 183,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,659,474. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $15.63. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.09). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

In other news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 46,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $425,206.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 532,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,849,781.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 11,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total value of $99,507.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 644,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,596,942.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

