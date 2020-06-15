Simmons Bank Acquires 250 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Simmons Bank increased its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,740 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,055,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Xilinx by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Xilinx during the first quarter worth $37,000. 82.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xilinx stock traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $88.54. 65,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,370,212. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.68 and a 52-week high of $133.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.98.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $756.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.53 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 25.07%. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Xilinx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Xilinx’s payout ratio is currently 45.37%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Xilinx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Xilinx from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Xilinx from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.22.

In related news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 2,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total value of $189,098.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,959 shares in the company, valued at $334,812.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Catia Hagopian sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.41, for a total value of $108,492.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,765.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

