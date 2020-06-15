Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 38.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,318 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 222.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Robecosam AG raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 223,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 432.6% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

In related news, CFO John C. Hollister sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total transaction of $963,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,932,670.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nina Richardson sold 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $67,084.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at $449,852.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $123.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.13.

Shares of Silicon Laboratories stock traded down $3.53 on Monday, reaching $92.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,192. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 275.03, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.18. Silicon Laboratories has a 52-week low of $65.09 and a 52-week high of $122.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $214.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.21 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Silicon Laboratories Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.