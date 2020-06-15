Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Price Target Raised to $8.00

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) had its target price hoisted by Maxim Group from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SIEN. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Sientra from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Sientra from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Sientra from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sientra from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Sientra from $6.50 to $5.30 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.13.

Sientra stock opened at $4.26 on Thursday. Sientra has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.04. The company has a market capitalization of $213.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.47.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $16.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.70 million. Sientra had a negative return on equity of 101.94% and a negative net margin of 134.87%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sientra will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIEN. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sientra during the first quarter worth $27,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sientra in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sientra by 87.5% in the first quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Sientra in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Sientra in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, OPUS, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

