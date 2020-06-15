Short Interest in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Decreases By 8.8%

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 887,600 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the May 14th total of 972,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 508,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research cut Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Imperial Capital reduced their price target on Zebra Technologies from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.88.

ZBRA opened at $258.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $241.10 and its 200-day moving average is $231.90. Zebra Technologies has a one year low of $150.06 and a one year high of $278.60.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.03. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 38.08% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard L. Keyser sold 3,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.57, for a total transaction of $954,540.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,749,472.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.14, for a total value of $127,636.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,199,823.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,588 shares of company stock valued at $6,617,390 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.5% in the first quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 85.9% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

