Short Interest in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Decreases By 8.8%

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 887,600 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the May 14th total of 972,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 508,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Several analysts recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research cut Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Imperial Capital reduced their price target on Zebra Technologies from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.88.
ZBRA opened at $258.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $241.10 and its 200-day moving average is $231.90. Zebra Technologies has a one year low of $150.06 and a one year high of $278.60.
In related news, Director Richard L. Keyser sold 3,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.57, for a total transaction of $954,540.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,749,472.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.14, for a total value of $127,636.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,199,823.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,588 shares of company stock valued at $6,617,390 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.5% in the first quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 85.9% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.
About Zebra Technologies
Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.
