Short Interest in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Grows By 5.9%

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,940,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the May 14th total of 3,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 936,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, Director William K. Gerber sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $42,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,120.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $130,200.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,312 shares of company stock worth $269,068. Corporate insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 137.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 7,364 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 10.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,908 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,036,000 after purchasing an additional 44,153 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the first quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the first quarter worth approximately $438,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WWW opened at $22.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.02. Wolverine World Wide has a 52 week low of $12.19 and a 52 week high of $34.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $439.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.81 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is currently 17.78%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WWW. KeyCorp upped their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. B. Riley began coverage on Wolverine World Wide in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Wolverine World Wide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.