Short Interest in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) Grows By 7.3%

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 23,130,000 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the May 14th total of 21,550,000 shares. Currently, 36.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.5 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on WDR shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. Waddell & Reed Financial has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $13.83.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 298,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after buying an additional 86,380 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 659,693 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,030,000 after buying an additional 32,472 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 160,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after buying an additional 9,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 482,514 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,711,000 after buying an additional 14,101 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:WDR opened at $14.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $971.22 million, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.67. Waddell & Reed Financial has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $18.33.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $263.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.19 million. Waddell & Reed Financial had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Waddell & Reed Financial will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waddell & Reed Financial Company Profile

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

