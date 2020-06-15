Short Interest in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Drops By 8.2%

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,430,000 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the May 14th total of 8,090,000 shares. Currently, 9.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

In related news, VP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 27,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $3,574,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,557,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 14,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $1,730,339.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,570,934.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,954 shares of company stock valued at $23,230,103 in the last three months. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in VMware by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,592 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VMware by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in VMware by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in VMware by 8.1% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in VMware by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,958 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 17.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $135.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $56.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.30. VMware has a one year low of $86.00 and a one year high of $183.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. VMware had a net margin of 58.44% and a return on equity of 30.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that VMware will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VMW shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of VMware from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of VMware from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of VMware from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of VMware from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of VMware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.09.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.