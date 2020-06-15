Short Interest in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Expands By 8.3%

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the May 14th total of 1,800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

SNPS opened at $179.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.17. Synopsys has a 12 month low of $104.90 and a 12 month high of $192.38.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. Synopsys had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $861.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.68, for a total transaction of $101,808.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,998,000.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven Walske sold 2,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total value of $502,088.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,357,202.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 120,030 shares of company stock worth $19,772,302 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 625.0% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 4,614.3% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNPS. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $209.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.64.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Story: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.