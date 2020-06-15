Short Interest in Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) Grows By 8.1%

Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the May 14th total of 1,860,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 497,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

PCH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Potlatchdeltic from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Potlatchdeltic from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Potlatchdeltic in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.60.

In related news, Director Larry Peiros purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $214,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCH. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of Potlatchdeltic in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Potlatchdeltic in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 27.5% in the first quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 190.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCH opened at $35.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.70 and a beta of 1.32. Potlatchdeltic has a 1-year low of $22.40 and a 1-year high of $45.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Potlatchdeltic had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The business had revenue of $208.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Potlatchdeltic will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. Potlatchdeltic’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

