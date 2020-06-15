Short Interest in Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) Drops By 7.1%

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the May 14th total of 1,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natural Alternatives International in the first quarter worth $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 549,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,386,000 after acquiring an additional 10,615 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 9.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 7.7% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 176,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 12,685 shares during the last quarter. 28.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NAII opened at $6.50 on Monday. Natural Alternatives International has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.93. The stock has a market cap of $44.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.77 and a 200-day moving average of $7.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $25.48 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut Natural Alternatives International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th.

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. The company offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

