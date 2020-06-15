Short Interest in Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) Decreases By 5.3%

Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,020,000 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the May 14th total of 3,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 9.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of MYOV opened at $16.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.61. Myovant Sciences has a 52 week low of $4.14 and a 52 week high of $19.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 2.56.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Myovant Sciences will post -2.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Myovant Sciences news, major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.78 per share, with a total value of $447,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders bought 2,463,929 shares of company stock valued at $22,570,376. Company insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYOV. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Myovant Sciences by 87.4% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,863,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,920,000 after buying an additional 868,893 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Myovant Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $10,498,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Myovant Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $10,150,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP raised its stake in Myovant Sciences by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,630,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1,243.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 463,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MYOV. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Myovant Sciences from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Myovant Sciences from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Myovant Sciences from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Myovant Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.36.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

