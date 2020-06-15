Short Interest in Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) Increases By 8.1%

Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 19,160,000 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the May 14th total of 17,730,000 shares. Currently, 13.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.1 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LTHM shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Livent from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Livent from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Livent from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Vertical Research upgraded Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. Livent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.42.

Get Livent alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Livent by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,240,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,143 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Livent by 334.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,358,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893,512 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Livent by 19.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,453,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,631,000 after buying an additional 895,843 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Livent by 9.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,853,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,479,000 after buying an additional 410,446 shares during the period. Finally, Joho Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Livent by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Joho Capital LLC now owns 3,917,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,492,000 after buying an additional 1,443,206 shares during the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LTHM stock opened at $7.70 on Monday. Livent has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $12.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 2.08.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $68.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.77 million. Livent had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 8.76%. Livent’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Livent will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Livent

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.