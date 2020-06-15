Short Interest in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) Declines By 7.3%

International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,790,000 shares, a decline of 7.3% from the May 14th total of 10,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other International Paper news, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 4,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $129,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IP. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in International Paper by 158.7% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in International Paper by 207.1% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in International Paper during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $34.92 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.01 and a 200 day moving average of $38.69. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 1.34. International Paper has a 12 month low of $26.38 and a 12 month high of $47.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 20.98%. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Paper will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

IP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of International Paper from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of International Paper from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of International Paper from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.69.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

