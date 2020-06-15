Short Interest in Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) Rises By 8.1%

Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,850,000 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the May 14th total of 3,560,000 shares. Approximately 12.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 643,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Shares of Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $22.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Greenbrier Companies has a twelve month low of $12.89 and a twelve month high of $34.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.44 million, a PE ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.29.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.17. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $623.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Greenbrier Companies will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GBX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen raised their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Greenbrier Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Greenbrier Companies from $28.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Greenbrier Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.88.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 2,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $32,565.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,473.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William A. Furman bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,652,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter worth about $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 6,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 257,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

