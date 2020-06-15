Short Interest in Genesis Healthcare Inc (NYSE:GEN) Increases By 8.3%

Genesis Healthcare Inc (NYSE:GEN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,880,000 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the May 14th total of 2,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 862,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Genesis Healthcare by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 42,446 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Genesis Healthcare by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 688,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 23,585 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Genesis Healthcare by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,619,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after acquiring an additional 182,295 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Genesis Healthcare by 0.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,625,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 14,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Genesis Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $28,000. 20.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GEN opened at $0.82 on Monday. Genesis Healthcare has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $1.86. The company has a market cap of $136.61 million, a PE ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.83 and its 200 day moving average is $1.26.

Genesis Healthcare (NYSE:GEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.26. Genesis Healthcare had a net margin of 1.41% and a negative return on equity of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter.

Genesis Healthcare Company Profile

Genesis Healthcare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Inpatient Services, Rehabilitation Therapy Services, and All Other Services. It also provides a range of rehabilitation therapy services, including speech-language pathology, physical therapy, occupational therapy, and respiratory therapy.

