Short Interest in DavidsTea Inc (NASDAQ:DTEA) Expands By 8.0%

DavidsTea Inc (NASDAQ:DTEA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 151,700 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the May 14th total of 140,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 231,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in DavidsTea stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in DavidsTea Inc (NASDAQ:DTEA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 43,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.16% of DavidsTea at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DavidsTea alerts:

DTEA opened at $1.02 on Monday. DavidsTea has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $2.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.12. The company has a market cap of $26.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.93.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of DavidsTea from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About DavidsTea

DAVIDsTEA Inc operates as a retailer of specialty tea in Canada and the United States. The company offers approximately 135 loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets and tea-related gifts, and accessories; and food, as well as tea beverages, such as hot or iced tea, and tea lattes. It provides loose-leaf tea in white, green, oolong, black, pu'erh, mate, rooibos, and herbal tea categories.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for DavidsTea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DavidsTea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.