Short Interest in Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) Drops By 5.3%

Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,380,000 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the May 14th total of 3,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 519,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days. Currently, 12.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research firms have issued reports on BNFT. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Benefitfocus from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Benefitfocus from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Benefitfocus from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

BNFT opened at $11.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.32 and a 200-day moving average of $15.05. Benefitfocus has a 52-week low of $6.09 and a 52-week high of $29.03.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $66.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.96 million. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Benefitfocus will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Benefitfocus news, VP Annmarie Fini sold 3,245 shares of Benefitfocus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $26,446.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,408.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO James P. Restivo sold 6,894 shares of Benefitfocus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $56,186.10. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 82,506 shares in the company, valued at $672,423.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 902,162 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,793,000 after acquiring an additional 29,195 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,083,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,716,000 after purchasing an additional 805,543 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 185,237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 199.6% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 246,026 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 163,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Benefitfocus during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

