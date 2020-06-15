Short Interest in Armstrong Flooring Inc (NYSE:AFI) Drops By 5.2%

Armstrong Flooring Inc (NYSE:AFI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 627,000 shares, a decrease of 5.2% from the May 14th total of 661,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 261,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AFI shares. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Armstrong Flooring in a report on Sunday, June 7th. Nomura Instinet restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Armstrong Flooring in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armstrong Flooring from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Armstrong Flooring from $1.50 to $1.80 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Nomura Securities lowered their target price on shares of Armstrong Flooring from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Armstrong Flooring presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.66.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Armstrong Flooring during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 132,825 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 24,404 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 252,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,492 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 18,217 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,735,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 285,895 shares during the period. 89.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AFI stock opened at $2.93 on Monday. Armstrong Flooring has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $11.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.06.

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.24. Armstrong Flooring had a negative net margin of 8.82% and a negative return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $138.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.70 million. Equities research analysts predict that Armstrong Flooring will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Armstrong Flooring, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells resilient flooring products for use primarily in the construction and renovation of commercial, residential, and institutional buildings in North America and the Pacific Rim. The company sells its products to independent wholesale flooring distributors, retailers, builders, contractors, installers, property management firms, homeowners, and others.

