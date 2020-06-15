Short Interest in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Decreases By 7.5%

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 320,800 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the May 14th total of 346,700 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 180,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Argan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd.

Get Argan alerts:

NYSE:AGX opened at $39.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $624.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.34 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.13. Argan has a 1 year low of $29.91 and a 1 year high of $47.73.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The construction company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $60.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.70 million. Argan had a negative return on equity of 3.93% and a negative net margin of 5.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.91) EPS.

In other news, Director Peter W. Getsinger acquired 1,000 shares of Argan stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.10 per share, with a total value of $35,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGX. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Argan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,752,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Argan by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,282,904 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,495,000 after purchasing an additional 569,531 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Argan by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,291,263 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,831,000 after purchasing an additional 393,910 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Argan by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 666,522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,041,000 after purchasing an additional 55,960 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Argan by 374.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 42,631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

About Argan

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Argan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.