Short Interest in 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Decreases By 5.1%

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 558,900 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the May 14th total of 588,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.2 days. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 89bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

NASDAQ ETNB opened at $24.27 on Monday. 89bio has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $47.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.43.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.10. Analysts forecast that 89bio will post -4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in 89bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in 89bio during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in 89bio by 998.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in 89bio during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in 89bio during the 4th quarter worth $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

About 89bio

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate, BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 that is being developed for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

