Sharon Warburton Acquires 4,600 Shares of Wesfarmers Ltd (ASX:WES) Stock

Wesfarmers Ltd (ASX:WES) insider Sharon Warburton acquired 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$41.75 ($29.61) per share, for a total transaction of A$192,050.00 ($136,205.67).

Shares of Wesfarmers stock opened at A$37.59 ($26.66) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $42.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is A$37.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$40.77. Wesfarmers Ltd has a 1 year low of A$29.75 ($21.10) and a 1 year high of A$47.42 ($33.63). The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.73.

Wesfarmers Company Profile

Wesfarmers Limited engages in the retail, coal mining and production, gas processing and distribution, industrial and safety product distribution, chemicals and fertilizers manufacturing, and investment businesses in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates 809 Coles supermarkets; 899 liquor stores under the Liquorland, Vintage Cellars, and First Choice Liquor brands; 88 hotels; 711 convenience outlets; and an online supermarket.

