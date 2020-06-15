Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) Receives $44.49 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.49.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ST. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 19th.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

NYSE ST opened at $37.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.63. Sensata Technologies has a 12 month low of $18.25 and a 12 month high of $54.72.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $774.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.75 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,271 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 107,576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,801,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,683 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33,973 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 57,924 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

Read More: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.