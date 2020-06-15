Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SCWX. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Secureworks in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Secureworks in a report on Sunday, March 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Secureworks from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Secureworks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Secureworks from a sell rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Secureworks presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Shares of SCWX stock opened at $11.98 on Friday. Secureworks has a 1 year low of $5.29 and a 1 year high of $18.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.09 and its 200-day moving average is $13.44. The stock has a market cap of $984.03 million, a PE ratio of -31.53 and a beta of 1.11.

Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. Secureworks had a negative return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $141.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Secureworks will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCWX. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Secureworks by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Secureworks by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Secureworks by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Secureworks during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Secureworks by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 78,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. 8.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Secureworks

SecureWorks Corp., a cybersecurity company, provides an integrated suite of intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations worldwide. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response.

