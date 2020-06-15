Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Roth Capital restated a market perform rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Seabridge Gold in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. B. Riley raised their price target on Seabridge Gold from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Seabridge Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Seabridge Gold currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of NYSE SA opened at $15.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $991.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.85 and a beta of 0.91. Seabridge Gold has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $16.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.86 and its 200 day moving average is $12.71.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seabridge Gold will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.31% of the company’s stock.

Seabridge Gold Inc, a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. It holds a 100% interest in various North American gold resource projects. The company's principal assets are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell and Iskut properties located near Stewart, British Columbia, Canada, as well as the Courageous Lake gold project located in Canada's Northwest Territories.

