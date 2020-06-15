Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

SCU has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Sculptor Capital Management from $33.50 to $21.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sculptor Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sculptor Capital Management from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

Sculptor Capital Management stock opened at $13.98 on Friday. Sculptor Capital Management has a 52 week low of $8.86 and a 52 week high of $28.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market cap of $767.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.16.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.34). Sculptor Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 59.36% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $72.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.35 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sculptor Capital Management will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sculptor Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Sculptor Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Sculptor Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth $163,000. 21.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

