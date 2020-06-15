Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.
SCU has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Sculptor Capital Management from $33.50 to $21.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sculptor Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sculptor Capital Management from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.
Sculptor Capital Management stock opened at $13.98 on Friday. Sculptor Capital Management has a 52 week low of $8.86 and a 52 week high of $28.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market cap of $767.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.16.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sculptor Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Sculptor Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Sculptor Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth $163,000. 21.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile
Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.
