Scotiabank Raises Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Price Target to C$0.70

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$0.60 to C$0.70 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CS has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$0.75 to C$0.85 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. CIBC increased their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$0.50 to C$0.60 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$0.80 to C$0.90 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$0.45 to C$0.60 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th.

Get Capstone Mining alerts:

TSE CS opened at C$0.76 on Friday. Capstone Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.33 and a 12 month high of C$0.92. The stock has a market cap of $287.71 million and a P/E ratio of -4.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.56 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.82.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The mining company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$94.44 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Capstone Mining will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.