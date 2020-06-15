Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) in a report published on Friday, TipRanks reports.

SGMS has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Scientific Games from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scientific Games from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Scientific Games from $25.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Scientific Games from $32.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Scientific Games in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scientific Games has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Scientific Games stock opened at $15.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.87 and its 200 day moving average is $19.09. Scientific Games has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $31.63.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $725.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.48 million. Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 8.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. Research analysts predict that Scientific Games will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMS. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 132,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after buying an additional 16,654 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 122,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after buying an additional 40,778 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the 4th quarter valued at $1,917,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 23,321 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. 59.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and digital gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

