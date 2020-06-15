Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SGMS. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $32.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Scientific Games from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Scientific Games in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scientific Games from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

NASDAQ:SGMS opened at $15.24 on Thursday. Scientific Games has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $31.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 2.50.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.50). Scientific Games had a negative net margin of 8.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $725.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Scientific Games will post -3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Scientific Games by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Scientific Games by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 28,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Scientific Games by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Scientific Games by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 138,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Scientific Games by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 38,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. 59.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and digital gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.