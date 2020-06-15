Sanford C. Bernstein Downgrades Kellogg (NYSE:K) to Underperform

Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $55.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $64.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on K. Zacks Investment Research cut Kellogg from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on Kellogg from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Consumer Edge raised Kellogg from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kellogg from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.88.

NYSE K opened at $63.59 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.34 and a 200-day moving average of $65.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.57. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $52.66 and a 52 week high of $71.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.87%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total value of $6,652,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $25,264,000. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth about $163,313,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kellogg during the first quarter worth about $86,583,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Kellogg during the first quarter worth about $77,114,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg during the first quarter worth approximately $68,495,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Kellogg by 4,813.3% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 820,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,223,000 after buying an additional 803,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

