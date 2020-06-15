Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Upgraded to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SBH has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sally Beauty from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Oppenheimer raised Sally Beauty from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Sally Beauty from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine lowered Sally Beauty from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Sally Beauty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Sally Beauty presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Shares of SBH stock opened at $13.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.30. Sally Beauty has a one year low of $6.28 and a one year high of $21.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 717.80, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 491.27% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $871.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sally Beauty will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sally Beauty news, Director Edward W. Rabin acquired 3,500 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.21 per share, for a total transaction of $35,735.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,559.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward W. Rabin acquired 4,500 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.66 per share, with a total value of $43,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,523.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $123,515 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 35.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,945 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 951.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 24.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.