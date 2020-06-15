Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Earns “Hold” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their hold rating on shares of Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Sailpoint Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Sailpoint Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Sailpoint Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.38.

Get Sailpoint Technologies alerts:

Shares of Sailpoint Technologies stock opened at $23.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Sailpoint Technologies has a 1-year low of $11.61 and a 1-year high of $27.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 258.33 and a beta of 2.11.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. Sailpoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $75.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.18 million. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Sailpoint Technologies will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sailpoint Technologies news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $405,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,348,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,369,140.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,368,898 shares in the company, valued at $27,377,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,900 shares of company stock worth $1,421,700. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 210.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Sailpoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Sailpoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sailpoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.