Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. is a diversified information technology company that develops, operates and manages emerging growth information technology companies. The company is currently focusing on emerging opportunities in eCommerce, enterprise applications, and network infrastructure, all of which are expected to benefit from the growing use of the Internet as a fundamental business tool. The company works closely with our partnership companies to provide numerous operational and management services to build value in preparation for public rights offerings and beyond. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Safeguard Scientifics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 1st.

NYSE:SFE opened at $6.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.53. Safeguard Scientifics has a 52-week low of $4.43 and a 52-week high of $12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.55 million, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.40.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The asset manager reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.43). Equities analysts forecast that Safeguard Scientifics will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Safeguard Scientifics news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.95 per share, for a total transaction of $104,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,803.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.26 per share, for a total transaction of $62,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,171.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 71,026 shares of company stock worth $470,221 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 243,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,668,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 170,156 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 114.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 3.5% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 116,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.72% of the company’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

