RWE (FRA:RWE) PT Set at €30.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

RWE (FRA:RWE) has been assigned a €30.00 ($33.71) price objective by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($39.33) target price on RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RWE in a report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €30.00 ($33.71) target price on RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group set a €27.00 ($30.34) price objective on RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €28.50 ($32.02) price objective on RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RWE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €29.82 ($33.50).

Shares of FRA:RWE traded down €0.58 ($0.65) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €29.12 ($32.72). 1,587,816 shares of the company traded hands. RWE has a 52-week low of €14.35 ($16.12) and a 52-week high of €23.28 ($26.16). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €28.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is €28.00.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

