RSA Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Earns Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DIISY. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of RSA Insurance Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of RSA Insurance Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:DIISY opened at $13.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.15. RSA Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $10.69 and a 1-year high of $18.26.

