Rotork (LON:ROR) Downgraded by Peel Hunt to “Add”

Peel Hunt cut shares of Rotork (LON:ROR) to an add rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 300 ($3.82) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 250 ($3.18).

ROR has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC reduced their target price on Rotork from GBX 330 ($4.20) to GBX 255 ($3.25) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Rotork from GBX 320 ($4.07) to GBX 220 ($2.80) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Rotork from GBX 280 ($3.56) to GBX 210 ($2.67) and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 254.58 ($3.24).

Get Rotork alerts:

Shares of ROR stock opened at GBX 264.60 ($3.37) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 257.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 284.14. Rotork has a 1-year low of GBX 177.05 ($2.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 344.70 ($4.39).

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets actuators and flow control products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric actuators and control systems, including intelligent multi-turn and part-turn valve actuators, part-turn/rotary and linear control valve actuators, heavy-duty part-turn/rotary and linear valve actuators, small part-turn/rotary valve actuators, and network control systems, as well as explosion proof actuators, sensors, switches, and controls.

Read More: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Rotork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.