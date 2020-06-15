Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 16,909 Shares of Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 419,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,909 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.45% of Callaway Golf worth $4,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ELY. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,285,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,019,000 after purchasing an additional 541,991 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,352,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,470 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Callaway Golf by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,829,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,918,000 after acquiring an additional 171,480 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,775,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,846,000 after purchasing an additional 518,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 14,433.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,671,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,284 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Callaway Golf from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Callaway Golf from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Callaway Golf presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.18.

ELY traded down $0.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.05. The stock had a trading volume of 32,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938,860. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.44. Callaway Golf Co has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $22.33.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $442.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.70 million. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf Co will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. Callaway Golf’s payout ratio is 3.64%.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

