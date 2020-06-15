Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Raises Position in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 91.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Steris were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Steris in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Steris during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Steris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Steris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Steris by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STE traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $149.73. The company had a trading volume of 5,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.29. Steris PLC has a 1-year low of $105.69 and a 1-year high of $168.98.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $822.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.37 million. Steris had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 13.45%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Steris PLC will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Steris’s dividend payout ratio is 26.24%.

In other Steris news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.12, for a total value of $528,138.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,198,025.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

STE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens upped their price objective on Steris from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Steris in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

