Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Increases Stock Position in Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,213 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Blueprint Medicines worth $6,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 35,300.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

In other news, insider Marion Dorsch sold 1,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $63,722.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,749.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total value of $1,293,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,434 shares in the company, valued at $10,439,936.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,914 shares of company stock worth $2,451,623. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on BPMC shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $103.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.54.

BPMC stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.62. The company had a trading volume of 44,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,707. Blueprint Medicines Corp has a one year low of $43.29 and a one year high of $102.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.64.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($0.03). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 515.98% and a negative return on equity of 65.81%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.98) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 749.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Corp will post -8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blueprint Medicines Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.